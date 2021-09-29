Kentucky Retirement Systems Invests $2.35 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRU. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

PRU opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.