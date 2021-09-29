Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after purchasing an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,854,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $155.45. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

