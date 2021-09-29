Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 4,194 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 156,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 229,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,448,000 after buying an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

ALGN opened at $677.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $695.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.04. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $310.03 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total value of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

