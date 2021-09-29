Keybank National Association OH Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after purchasing an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW opened at $205.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

