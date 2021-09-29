Keybank National Association OH Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 11,153 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Shares of COP opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

