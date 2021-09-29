Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,716 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $40,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

OC stock opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

