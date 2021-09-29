Keybank National Association OH Sells 3,641 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 210,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $41,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after acquiring an additional 498,893 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.92.

ADP opened at $197.28 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.11 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $198.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

