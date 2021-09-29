Keybank National Association OH Sells 4,719 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $34,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,619,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,673,000 after buying an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 297,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,663,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $200.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.79. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.