Keybank National Association OH Sells 94,720 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,720 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MBS ETF worth $43,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.45. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $107.89 and a 1 year high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.