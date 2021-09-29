King Wealth Makes New Investment in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

King Wealth bought a new position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liquidia by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $1,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LQDA opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Liquidia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

