Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after acquiring an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

