Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €109.00 ($128.24) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €91.36 ($107.49).

KGX traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €82.04 ($96.52). 193,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €88.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.49.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

