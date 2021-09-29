Klever (KLV) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0338 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $114.68 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klever has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00103181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00136241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,305.62 or 1.00045031 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.69 or 0.06822219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $319.54 or 0.00773951 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

