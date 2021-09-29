Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,908,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

