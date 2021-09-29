Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Sterling Construction worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 519,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,734 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sterling Construction by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie Dill acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $651.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

