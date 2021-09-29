Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET stock opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MET. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

