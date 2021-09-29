Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,596 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,612,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $651,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 822,831 shares of company stock worth $53,144,633 over the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.41.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

