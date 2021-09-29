Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of KTB opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.