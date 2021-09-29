Korea Investment CORP Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. Analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

