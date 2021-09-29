Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 31.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 13.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX opened at $203.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $196.19 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.45.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

