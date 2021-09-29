Kusama (KSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.66 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Kusama has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $154.39 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $314.48 or 0.00767638 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

