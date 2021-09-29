L Catterton Asia Acquisition (NASDAQ:LCAAU) Trading 0.4% Higher

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAAU) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 2,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 68,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCAAU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $18,985,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,940,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,960,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,101,000.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

