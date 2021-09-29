Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $325.73 and last traded at $325.73. Approximately 504 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.66.

In related news, COO John E. Waldron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.82, for a total transaction of $8,256,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,821,067.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $3,764,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,666,145.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,304 shares of company stock worth $20,298,680 in the last three months.

