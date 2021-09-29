Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Shares Gap Down to $10.79

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.79, but opened at $10.43. Largo Resources shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $679.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter valued at about $178,000.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

