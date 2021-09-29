Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.72

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 2865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get Latham Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,246,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.