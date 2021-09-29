Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,616. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

