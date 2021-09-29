Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 208.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,683,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $458,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.75.

SHW opened at $279.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

