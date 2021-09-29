Legal & General Group Plc Has $558.79 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,808,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,054,783 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $558,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,438,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 589,802 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 18,170,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,998,000 after buying an additional 1,296,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,436,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,453,000 after buying an additional 686,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.72 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

