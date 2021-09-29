Legal & General Group Plc Sells 129,607 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,607 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $436,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.24 and a 200-day moving average of $150.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $98.99 and a 52-week high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

