Legal & General Group Plc Sells 19,941 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,028,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $669,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 77.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after acquiring an additional 179,622 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 312.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 199,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,101,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $89,286,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $57,494,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $585.97 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $328.56 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $608.43 and a 200-day moving average of $615.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

