Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Shares Down 3.3%

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.58 and last traded at 0.58. Approximately 2,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.68.

Legion Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology.

