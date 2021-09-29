Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.
Lennar Profile
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.
