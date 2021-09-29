Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day moving average of $100.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

