LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

LPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. LG Display has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

