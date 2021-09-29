Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $20,015,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at about $24,543,000. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $19,554,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

