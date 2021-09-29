Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Shares of ZEV opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Lightning eMotors has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at $104,000. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.