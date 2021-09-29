Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $10.81 on Monday. Lilium has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

