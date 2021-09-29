Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.83 Million

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report $56.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.60 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $59.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $219.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $220.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $245.28 million, with estimates ranging from $236.02 million to $255.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.24 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLNW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 679,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

