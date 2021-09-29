Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Lincoln National worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $919,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

