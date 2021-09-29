Lindsay Partridge Sells 15,989 Shares of Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$25.70 ($18.36), for a total value of A$410,917.30 ($293,512.36).
Lindsay Partridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Lindsay Partridge acquired 21,604 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$26.06 ($18.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$563,000.24 ($402,143.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Brickworks Company Profile
Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.
