Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Trading Up 0.9%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 62,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 6,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the property development and related activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail Properties, Car Parks and Others. Its investment properties include destination and community shopping centers, offices, fresh markets and corporate avenue.

