Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 270,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

