Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Down 3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.40. 61,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 434,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Lithium Chile in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

