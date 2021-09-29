Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Increased to C$98.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

L has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.89.

TSE:L traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$86.01. 363,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,173. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$92.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$86.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

