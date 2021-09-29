Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 91,430 shares traded.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of C$280.88 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.
In related news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.