Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.60. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 91,430 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a market cap of C$280.88 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$56.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Johane Mchive sold 48,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$33,203.04.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

