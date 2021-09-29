Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,851 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,048 shares of company stock valued at $88,821,003. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $241.86 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

