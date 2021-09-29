Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 4,350 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

WELL opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

