Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 2,128 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 185.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

NYSE:GPC opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $88.99 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.