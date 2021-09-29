Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

