Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after purchasing an additional 43,193 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after purchasing an additional 140,731 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after purchasing an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.56 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

