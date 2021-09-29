Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $3.37 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.50 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.80. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

